Live-Action One Piece's Iñaki Godoy Visits Shueisha Office

Live-Action One Piece 's Iñaki Godoy got emotional when Shueisha editor-in-chief Hiroyuki Nakano told him he is "the real Luffy." Godoy visited the manga publishing office in a video posted on the Netflix Japan YouTube account on August 10. In the video, Godoy tours the office and views the original first chapter of One Piece , drawn by Eiichiro Oda in 1997.

Godoy recently appeared on the cover of Weekly Shonen Jump 's 34th issue side-by-side with his anime counterpart.

In November 2021, Iñaki Godoy was announced to play the series' beloved captain, Monkey D. Luffy, for the upcoming live-action adaptation. The announcement was released as a series of "Wanted" posters featuring the actors who will play the main cast of the series, including Godoy himself. Other cast members include Mackenyu as Zoro, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Emily Rudd as Nami, and Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp.