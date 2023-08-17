The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Cameos in McDonalds Ad

The "As Featured In Meal" ad compiles mentions of the fast-food restaurant from movies, TV, and music.

Part-time MgRonald's worker Sadao Maou makes a brief appearance in a new McDonald's ad alongside movie and TV references. The "As Featured In Meal" ad compiles mentions of the fast-food restaurant from movies, TV, and music. Sadao Maou appears at the the 00:06 mark, amidst appearances from Loki, The Office, From Paris with Love, and more.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! anime series is based on the light novel series by Satoshi Wagahara . The first television anime adaptation premiered in 2013 followed by the sequel in July 2022. The third season premiered on July 13 and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll .

Thanks to Emerje for the news tip.