The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Cameos in McDonalds Ad
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
The "As Featured In Meal" ad compiles mentions of the fast-food restaurant from movies, TV, and music.
Part-time MgRonald's worker Sadao Maou makes a brief appearance in a new McDonald's ad alongside movie and TV references. The "As Featured In Meal" ad compiles mentions of the fast-food restaurant from movies, TV, and music. Sadao Maou appears at the the 00:06 mark, amidst appearances from Loki, The Office, From Paris with Love, and more.
The Devil Is a Part-Timer! anime series is based on the light novel series by Satoshi Wagahara. The first television anime adaptation premiered in 2013 followed by the sequel in July 2022. The third season premiered on July 13 and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.
Thanks to Emerje for the news tip.