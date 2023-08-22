100 Thieves, Higround Release Dragon Ball Z Apparel, Tech Accessories

100 Thieves will offer an 12-piece apparel and accessories collection. Higround will release a collection of 10 keyboards with five unique designs, five mousepads, and one jelly bag.

August 30 will be a special day for Dragonball Z fans. A new merchandise line will launch in collaboration with 100 Thieves (a fashion brand), Higround (a gaming peripheral brand), Toei Animation , and Crunchyroll .

100 Thieves will offer a 12-piece apparel and accessories collection. Higround will release a collection of 10 keyboards with five unique designs, five mousepads, and one jelly bag.

Image via press release

Image via press release

“Going from watching Dragonball Z growing up to now collaborating with the anime to release these amazing products is something out of a fantasy,” says Matt Haag, 100 Thieves founder and CEO. "We teamed up with Dragonball Z and Higround to give our fans the ultimate immersive experience."

“ Dragonball Z is a cultural zeitgeist that has only grown in popularity since its conception,” says Baron Lee, General Manager of Higround. “It's a story that has stuck with me to this day, and I could not be more proud to release one of Highround's most innovative keyboards with this legendary artwork.”

Previous Higround and 100 Thieves collections quickly sold out. Both collections launch on August 30 at 12 PM PT on 100 Thieves' website and Higround's website.

Source: Press release

08/24/2023- Higround informed ANN that the the planned collection has changed from 18 pieces to 12 pieces.