One Piece, Gintama, Fullmetal Alchemist Creators Draw Urusei Yatsura Characters

Thirty-three manga artists drew characters from Rumiko Takahashi 's celebrated series in this week's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. The Urusei Yatsura romantic comedy manga starring womanizer Ataru and his alien princess fiancé Lum debuted 45 years ago on August 30, 1978. Popular manga artists Eiichiro Oda ( One Piece ), Gosho Aoyama ( Detective Conan ), Hiromu Arakawa ( Fullmetal Alchemist ), Hideaki Sorachi ( Gintama ), and more drew characters from the series.

Gintama creator Hideaki Sorachi draws Lum

Detective Conan creator Gosho Aoyama draws Ten

Call of the Night creator Kotoyama draws Sakura

MIX creator Mitsuru Adachi draws Lum

Fans can purchase this year's 39th issue of Weekly Shonen Sunday to see all the illustrations. The participant line-up includes:

Viz Media began publishing the Urusei Yatsura manga in two-in-one omnibus editions in spring 2019 with new translations. Viz Media previously released part of the series in English under the titles Lum and The Return of Lum in the 1990s.

The second half of the new Urusei Yatsura television anime will premiere in January 2024. The anime premiered in the Noitamina programming block on Fuji TV in October 2022. HIDIVE is streaming the anime, and began streaming the English dub on March 1. The entire run of the anime will adapt selected stories from the manga and last four cours , or a full year, although not consecutively.

The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from 1981 to 1986, various anime films, and an original video anime (OVA) series. AnimEigo released most of the previous anime on home video except for the Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer film, which Central Park Media released. After these companies' licenses expired, Discotek Media reissued the movies and began releasing the TV series this year.

Source: Comic Natalie