CASETiFY and One Piece Team Up to Restock a Sold-Out Collectible with a New Twist

Are you afan? Did you miss the Golden Transponder Snail AirPods Case on its release? If your answer is yes, then we have very good news for you!

Global lifestyle accessory brand CASETiFY announced it is rereleasing one of its most popular products, the Golden Transponder Snail AirPods Case, from its One Piece collaboration on August 25. This time, CASETiFY includes a limited edition Soulbound Token (SBT) as proof of certification.

Image provided by CASETiFY

Image provided by CASETiFY

The item marks CASETiFY stepping into the digital world as the "first-ever phygital (physical + digital)" collectible. Rereleased for a limited time in person at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles, the AirPods Case sold out in nine minutes. This limited-edition collector's item is only available in limited quantities and will retail for US$65. The SBT can also be claimed by collectors who purchased the Golden Transponder Snail 3D AirPods Pro Case during its first release.

An SBT is a non-transferable token attached to blockchain accounts or wallets referred to as "Souls."

The Golden Transponder Snail 3D AirPods Pro Case reproduces the ultimate communication device used when the Marine's Buster Call is activated. The shell and body are detachable, allowing owners the choice to use just the shell as a case or display it as an ornamental piece.

The Golden Transponder Snail AirPods Case with SBT launches worldwide exclusively on casetify.com and the CASETiFY Co-Lab App. Fans can now sign up for priority access to shop the collectible at casetify.com ahead of launch on August 25 and SBT AirDrop on September 5. To be eligible for the SBT airdrop on September 5, all customers must add their wallet to their CASETiFY account by September 4.

Source: Press release