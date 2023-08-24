×
Make Christmas Special with These Ugly Yu Yu Hakusho Sweaters

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Like Yū Yū Hakusho? How about ugly Christmas Sweaters? Then boy have I got the thing for you.

Let me introduce you to the “Yu-Yu Hakusho Ugly Sweater” collection—and yes, that is their official name. With the resurgence of 90s otaku culture in Japan comes these five Yu-Yu Hakusho-themed sweaters made by Palude. Each sports one of the series' main characters.

Yusuke

©Yoshihiro Togashi 1990 年－1994 年　©ぴえろ／集英社

Kuwabara

Kurama

Heiei

The Toquro Brothers

Each sweater retails for 14,300 yen ($98.61 USD) and can be purchased on the Village Vanguard site. Pre-orders have already begun and will close on September 7. Sweaters are scheduled to be shipped out in November or early December.

Source: YouPouch

