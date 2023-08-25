UNIQLO Launches Chainsaw Man x Kosuke Kawamura UT Fashion Collection

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO announced the launch of the “ Chainsaw Man x Kosuke Kawamura UT” collection from its graphic T-shirt brand UT ( UNIQLO T-shirt) in the United States and Canada. The collection will be available globally, but launch dates vary by region. The collection launched in the U.S. and Canada on Thursday.

The all-original designs bring together Chainsaw Man with Kawamura's distinctive “cut and rebuild" shredded art and collage style. The lineup of men's T-shirts is comprised of nine versions. In addition, both the short and long sleeve T-shirts have a street fashion style oversized silhouette jointly developed by Kawamura and UNIQLO . The striking art shines through, while a focus on ease of wearing completes the impression of this collection.

Image via press release

Image via press release

Image via press release

Image via press release

Kosuke Kawamura said: “I used a lot of the original anime art and scenes for this collection. Since the drawings are very detailed, it was easy to expand the range of ideas as design material, and I was able to try various collage styles and methods. Even in the rough original drawings, the pictures themselves are well-finished, and I felt that they could be used as-is for T-shirt designs. My aim was to create designs that long-time fans of Chainsaw Man could enjoy as something a little different, and that people unfamiliar with the anime would want to wear as well."

Chainsaw Man is the hit dark fantasy anime produced by MAPPA , based on the manga series by Tatsuki Fujimoto . The story follows Denji, a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as " Chainsaw Man ," a man with a devil's heart.

Kosuke Kawamura (b. 1979 in Hiroshima Prefecture) is a collage artist who has held individual shows in Japan and overseas while at the same time engaging in a wide range of activities such as collaboration with various companies. He was appointed Creative Director for UT in 2022.