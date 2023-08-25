Interest
UNIQLO Launches Chainsaw Man x Kosuke Kawamura UT Fashion Collection
posted on by Gunawan
Global apparel retailer UNIQLO announced the launch of the “Chainsaw Man x Kosuke Kawamura UT” collection from its graphic T-shirt brand UT (UNIQLO T-shirt) in the United States and Canada. The collection will be available globally, but launch dates vary by region. The collection launched in the U.S. and Canada on Thursday.
The all-original designs bring together Chainsaw Man with Kawamura's distinctive “cut and rebuild" shredded art and collage style. The lineup of men's T-shirts is comprised of nine versions. In addition, both the short and long sleeve T-shirts have a street fashion style oversized silhouette jointly developed by Kawamura and UNIQLO. The striking art shines through, while a focus on ease of wearing completes the impression of this collection.
Kosuke Kawamura said: “I used a lot of the original anime art and scenes for this collection. Since the drawings are very detailed, it was easy to expand the range of ideas as design material, and I was able to try various collage styles and methods. Even in the rough original drawings, the pictures themselves are well-finished, and I felt that they could be used as-is for T-shirt designs. My aim was to create designs that long-time fans of Chainsaw Man could enjoy as something a little different, and that people unfamiliar with the anime would want to wear as well."
Chainsaw Man is the hit dark fantasy anime produced by MAPPA, based on the manga series by Tatsuki Fujimoto. The story follows Denji, a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man," a man with a devil's heart.
Kosuke Kawamura (b. 1979 in Hiroshima Prefecture) is a collage artist who has held individual shows in Japan and overseas while at the same time engaging in a wide range of activities such as collaboration with various companies. He was appointed Creative Director for UT in 2022.