Interest
134 Performers Head to PreCure 20th Anniversary Event
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
The participants will sing, hold live drama readings with original scenarios, dance, and more. A family-friendly children's program is planned during the day on January 21. Hopeful attendees can enter into a lottery for advance tickets on September 1 at LAWSON Ticket.
The Precure franchise's 20th anniversary project includes the upcoming Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ (Power of Hope ~Grown-Up Precure 23~) anime series premiering in October and the Precure All Stars F film slated for September 15. Like the upcoming anniversary event, Precure All Stars F will feature all 77 Precure magical girls.
Soaring Sky! Precure (Hirogaru Sky! Precure), the 20th Precure (Pretty Cure) television anime series, premiered on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, TV Asahi, and 22 affiliates on February 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.
Source: Comic Natalie