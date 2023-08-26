×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
134 Performers Head to PreCure 20th Anniversary Event

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
A total of 18 theme song performers, 39 cast members, and 77 Pretty Cures will be in attendance.

precure-f
© 2023 映画プリキュアオールスターズＦ製作委員会
Next year's "All Pretty Cure 20th Anniversary LIVE!" event will boast 134 singers, Pretty Cure voice actors, and character performers over two days. Precure will take over the Yokohama Arena in Kanagawa for the two-day live event on January 20-21, 2024. A total of 18 theme song performers, 39 cast members, and 77 Pretty Cures will be in attendance.

The participants will sing, hold live drama readings with original scenarios, dance, and more. A family-friendly children's program is planned during the day on January 21. Hopeful attendees can enter into a lottery for advance tickets on September 1 at LAWSON Ticket.

The Precure franchise's 20th anniversary project includes the upcoming Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ (Power of Hope ~Grown-Up Precure 23~) anime series premiering in October and the Precure All Stars F film slated for September 15. Like the upcoming anniversary event, Precure All Stars F will feature all 77 Precure magical girls.

Soaring Sky! Precure (Hirogaru Sky! Precure), the 20th Precure (Pretty Cure) television anime series, premiered on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, TV Asahi, and 22 affiliates on February 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Source: Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives