134 Performers Head to PreCure 20th Anniversary Event

A total of 18 theme song performers, 39 cast members, and 77 Pretty Cures will be in attendance.

© 2023 映画プリキュアオールスターズＦ製作委員会

Next year's "All20th Anniversary LIVE!" event will boast 134 singers,voice actors, and character performers over two days.will take over the Yokohama Arena in Kanagawa for the two-day live event on January 20-21, 2024.

The participants will sing, hold live drama readings with original scenarios, dance, and more. A family-friendly children's program is planned during the day on January 21. Hopeful attendees can enter into a lottery for advance tickets on September 1 at LAWSON Ticket.

The Precure franchise's 20th anniversary project includes the upcoming Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ (Power of Hope ~Grown-Up Precure 23~) anime series premiering in October and the Precure All Stars F film slated for September 15. Like the upcoming anniversary event, Precure All Stars F will feature all 77 Precure magical girls.

Soaring Sky! Precure ( Hirogaru Sky! Precure ), the 20th Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series, premiered on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, TV Asahi , and 22 affiliates on February 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Source: Comic Natalie