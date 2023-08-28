ONE OK ROCK Stars in Music Video for Monster Hunter Now AR Game

Gamers, listen up! Niantic Inc. and CAPCOM , CO., LTD will release a new AR game on September 14, Monster Hunter Now . As part of the celebration, both companies collaborated with ONE OK ROCK to produce a special music video for a new song titled "Make It Out Alive." The full version of the music video will be released on August 29, and the teaser is available now on ONE OK ROCK 'S official YouTube channel.

Players recently unlocked the two million pre-registration reward tier, granting access to in-game makeup to customize their hunter as well as a 500-item box expansion when the game launches on September 14. ONE OK ROCK and Niantic also released a jacket image that features the monster Diablos from the game.

Image via press release

Weapons available at launch will include Sword & Shield, Great Sword, Long Sword, Hammer, Light Bowgun, and Bow.

The game will feature the following 13 monsters at launch: Great Jagras, Kulu-Ya-Ku, Pukei-Pukei, Barroth, Great Girros, Tobi-Kadachi, Jyuratodus, Paolumu, Anjanath, Rathian, Legiana, Rathalos, and Diablos.

The game is billed as one where players can "hunt monsters in the real world." Similar to Niantic 's other AR games, players will be able to use their smartphone and camera to hunt monsters scattered in the real-life environment. New to the game is the Paintball, which allows players to mark monsters for later hunting solo or with friends if they are unable to do so at the moment. The player's Palico can also be set to automatically Paintball passing monsters, even if the player is not currently playing the game, so that players can hunt them at their leisure later.

Niantic and The Pokémon Company International launched the Pokémon GO app in select countries, including the United States, in July 2016. Niantic also developed Pikmin Bloom , an AR app based on Nintendo 's Pikmin franchise ,which debuted in 2021.

Monster Hunter Rise , the latest game in CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter franchise , launched on Switch in March 2021 and then launched on PC via Steam in January 2022. CAPCOM released the game on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass on January 20. The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion for the game debuted for Switch and PC via Steam in June 2022, and launched on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass on April 28.

