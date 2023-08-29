×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Japanese McDonald's Happy Meals to Feature SPY×FAMILY Stickers and Coloring Book

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Starting this week, McDonald's Japan will be collaborating with two anime: SPY×FAMILY and Chiikawa.

sfmc00
©遠藤達哉/集英社・SPY×FAMILY 製作委員会

Starting this week, McDonald's Japan will be collaborating with two anime: SPY×FAMILY and Chiikawa. Happy Meals in Japan will include at random either A) a SPY×FAMILY-themed coloring book with a mixture of coloring sheets and SPY×FAMILY stickers or B) one of five sets of three McDonald's-themed Chiikawa sticker sheets. A previously released Happy Meal toy will also be included.

sfmc04
© ナガノ / ちいかわ製作委員会 ©遠藤達哉/集英社・SPY×FAMILY 製作委員会

sfmc03
©遠藤達哉/集英社・SPY×FAMILY 製作委員会

sfmc01
©遠藤達哉/集英社・SPY×FAMILY 製作委員会

sfmc02
©遠藤達哉/集英社・SPY×FAMILY 製作委員会

This collaboration will run from September 1, 2023, to September 14, 2023.

Source: Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives