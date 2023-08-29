Interest
Japanese McDonald's Happy Meals to Feature SPY×FAMILY Stickers and Coloring Book
posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Starting this week, McDonald's Japan will be collaborating with two anime: SPY×FAMILY and Chiikawa.
Starting this week, McDonald's Japan will be collaborating with two anime: SPY×FAMILY and Chiikawa. Happy Meals in Japan will include at random either A) a SPY×FAMILY-themed coloring book with a mixture of coloring sheets and SPY×FAMILY stickers or B) one of five sets of three McDonald's-themed Chiikawa sticker sheets. A previously released Happy Meal toy will also be included.
This collaboration will run from September 1, 2023, to September 14, 2023.
Source: Comic Natalie