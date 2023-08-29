Which Egotist Blue Lock Character are You Most Like?

You can take an egotist diagnosis quiz on the officialJapanese website to find out which of theplayers is most similar to you.

© 金城宗幸・ノ村優介／講談社

Blue Lock is the story of a large group of talented young soccer players forced to take a series of grueling tests to become the world's greatest egotist soccer striker. Right now on the official Blue Lock Japanese website, you can take an egotist diagnosis quiz to find out which of the Blue Lock players is most similar to you.

The quiz contains nine true or false statements:

1) I do things at my own pace.

2) I am self-centered.

3) I am a planner.

4) I handle problems calmly.

5) I am extremely curious.

6) I am impatient.

7) I am strong-willed.

8) I am meticulous.

9) I am the best!

Take it for yourself here!

Source: Comic Natalie