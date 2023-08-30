Manga Creator Chiune Postpones New Chapter Over Clash with Manga Time Kirara Carat's Editorial Department

"Due to an event that has shaken the trust between myself and theeditorial department, I have decided to not include [] in this month's issue."

Chiune , the author of A Drift Girl and a Noble Moon ( Tsumugu Otome to Taishō no Tsuki ), announced on Twitter this week that the newest chapter of her manga would not be appearing in this month's Manga Time Kirara Carat as scheduled due to a conflict with the magazine's editorial department.

While her statement doesn't detail the conflict, she quickly noted that it had neither to do with her direct editor nor the possible cancellation of her manga. Moreover, keeping her fans in mind, she hopes to have both this month's and next month's chapters appear in next month's Manga Time Kirara Carat . You can read her full statement below.

“I have an announcement to make to my readers before the release of [ Manga Time Kirara ] Carat at the end of this month. Due to an event that has shaken the trust between myself and the Kirara editorial department, I have decided not to include [ A Drift Girl and a Noble Moon ] in this month's issue. This is not due to any mismanagement by my direct editor [at Kirara], nor is it a problem related to the continuation of my manga. I'm making this statement because I wanted to let you know that the manuscript itself has been completed, and I have decided not to publish it in this month's issue. The next issue preview has [ A Drift Girl and a Noble Moon ] listed as having full-color pages, but due to the emotional distress caused by this incident, I cannot say for sure if this will happen or not. For my dear readers, for the efforts of my editor, and also for a resolution to this whole matter, I'm hoping to publish two chapters next month: the one that was not published this month and the one that was originally scheduled to be published next month. Also, please understand that I cannot discuss the details of what happened.”

