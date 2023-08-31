Little Glee Monster, Kalafina Singer Wakana Ootaki, More Sing for Ghibli's 1st Tribute Album

The first officialtribute album will be released in Japan on November 1.

'Ghibli o Utau' album title text

The first official Studio Ghibli tribute album will be released in Japan on November 1, featuring songs by former Kalafina singer Wakana Ootaki ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica ), Little Glee Monster ( The Case Study of Vanitas ), Lilas Ikuta ( BELLE ) and more. From Up On Poppy Hill and Earwig and the Witch composer Satoshi Takebe is producing the album.

The album tracklist has not been announced, but every artist plans to put their own spin on the songs from the acclaimed animation studio.

The full artist list for Ghibli o Utau includes Leo Ieiri ( The Fire Hunter ), Shigeru Kishida of Quruli ( Real Girl ), Kaela Kimura ( Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle ), GReeeeN ( Teasing Master Takagi-san ), Ryūta Shibuya of SUPER BEAVER ( My Hero Academia ), pianist Hayato Sumino, Momoiro Clover Z singer Shiori Tamai ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal ), Kōhei Matsushita ( DEEMO Memorial Keys ), and Hikari Mitsushima ( One Piece Film Gold ).

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's latest feature film The Boy and the Heron is currently screening in Japan and has sold over 4.95 million tickets and earned about 7.41 billion yen (about US$50.6 million) as of Monday. GKIDS licensed the film, and it will release it in North American theaters later this year.

Source: Comic Natalie