First Stop Cosplay Launches Persona 5 Royal Sewing Patterns

Cosplay as a fandom activity has been blowing up concurrently with anime's growing popularity all over the world. Cosplay itself has never been restricted to just anime and manga but also games and other media. After all, it is also a way to show appreciation and love to the IP. ATLUS , the producer of many beloved JRPG titles, seemed to notice and, together with First Stop Cosplay , released a Persona 5 Royal Protagonist sewing pattern – a paper blueprint for sewing clothes – based on the Protagonist's stylish school uniform and comes with step-by-step instructions for creating the cosplay. This saves the time spent on trial and error of designing the costume from scratch.

image via press release

The Protagonist pattern will be available for purchase online starting on September 2 on the First Stop Cosplay website. First Stop Cosplay will also be at ANIME Impulse at the Anaheim Convention Center this weekend, with the sewing pattern available for sale at their booth.

image via press release