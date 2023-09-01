Interest
First Stop Cosplay Launches Persona 5 Royal Sewing Patterns
posted on by Gunawan
Cosplay as a fandom activity has been blowing up concurrently with anime's growing popularity all over the world. Cosplay itself has never been restricted to just anime and manga but also games and other media. After all, it is also a way to show appreciation and love to the IP. ATLUS, the producer of many beloved JRPG titles, seemed to notice and, together with First Stop Cosplay, released a Persona 5 Royal Protagonist sewing pattern – a paper blueprint for sewing clothes – based on the Protagonist's stylish school uniform and comes with step-by-step instructions for creating the cosplay. This saves the time spent on trial and error of designing the costume from scratch.
The Protagonist pattern will be available for purchase online starting on September 2 on the First Stop Cosplay website. First Stop Cosplay will also be at ANIME Impulse at the Anaheim Convention Center this weekend, with the sewing pattern available for sale at their booth.
First Stop Cosplay was founded in 2019 by 15-year cosplay veteran Amanda “Mari” Gregory. First Stop Cosplay's mission is to empower aspiring and existing cosplayers to create their own cosplays by teaching customers valuable sewing skills. Each First Stop Cosplay sewing pattern contains comprehensive, accessible instructions and access to sewing experts on a customer-exclusive cosplay community Discord. Patterns are printed on durable, reusable paper and feature modernized sizing options. The company aims to share the magic of sewing one's costume with cosplayers worldwide. Sewing patterns are available for purchase online here.