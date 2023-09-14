The officialaccount posted the following: “When I asked ChatGPT about, I was told that it's ‘an anime that does not exist’...”

This past Wednesday, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for 2016 animeposted the following: “When I asked ChatGPT about, I was told that it's ‘an anime that does not exist’...”

Attached to the Tweet was a screenshot of the full conversation. It began when the user asked ChatGPT to explain the appeal of Heybot! . ChatGPT's response was not what the user expected:

"The anime ' Heybot! ' appears to be an anime that does not exist. My knowledge base only includes information up to September 2021, so I am not aware of any anime newer than that date. If an anime called ' Heybot! ' does exist, I may be able to discuss its appeal if you provide me details about it. Or, if you have a question about a different anime or topic, please let me know. I may be able to help.”

So the user then responded by stating that Heybot! does actually exist and even linked ChatGPT to the official website.

“Thank you for the information. I understand that I am able to talk about the anime ' Heybot! ' However, my knowledge base does not include detailed information about the anime, so while I can discuss its general features and appeal, I do not have specific details. If you can provide me with information about the anime ' Heybot! ,' I can discuss its detailed appeal and elements based on that information. If you have specific questions about the anime's story, characters, production studio, popular points of interest, etc., please let us know. We may be able to help.”

Despite ChatGPT's initial assertions, the Heybot! anime, created by Bandai Namco Pictures , does, in fact, exist and ran for 50 episodes—it even streamed on Crunchyroll . For the past year, it was even uploaded to YouTube on a weekly basis in celebration of the show's five year anniversary. It's got to feel bad to know that something you worked hard on—and even has new merch coming out—has fallen through the cracks like this.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.