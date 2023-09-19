Guinea Pig Voice of Pui Pui Molcar Characters Passes Away

Tsumugi provided the voice for all of the Molcars within the series and also appeared in episode 11 of the first season, "Time Molcar."

The guinea pig voice actor Tsumugi, featured in the stop-motion anime series Pui Pui Molcar , passed away last month due to pneumonia. Series director Tomoki Misato confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) on September 15. Misato wrote that Tsumugi fought the disease until the end with the support of his sister and Tsumugi's owner, Mizuho Misato.

" Molcar would never have been born without Tsumugi. I'm sure he will continue to live on through his work. Thank you to everyone who supported Tsumugi," Misato wrote.

Tsumugi provided the voice for all of the Molcars within the series and also appeared in episode 11 of the first season, "Time Molcar." Likewise, Mizuho Misato is a recurring character, appearing in live-action scenes as a driver in several episodes.

Misato and the staff in Japan Green Hearts designed the automobile-meets-guinea pig characters. Shin-Ei Animation animated the series in cooperation with Bandai Namco Entertainment for TV Tokyo 's Kinder TV children's programming block. The stop-motion series premiered in January 2021, and Netflix began streaming the series worldwide outside some Asian territories in March 2021. The second season, Pui Pui Molcar Driving School , premiered in October 2022.