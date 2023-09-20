Dance Troupe Amazes America's Got Talent Judges with 'Oshi no Ko' Performance

20-dancer strong avantgardey performed a perfectly in-sync live routine during Tuesday night's Qualifiers 5

Japanese dance team avantgardey wowed the America's Got Talent judges with a choreographed performance to YOASOBI 's chart-topping single "Idol." The Oshi no Ko opening theme has been streamed over 400 million times.

The 19-dancer strong avantgardey performed a perfectly in-sync live routine during Tuesday night's Qualifiers 5.

The dancers and choreographer akane founded advantgardey in 2022. The group garnered attention on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok for their air of mystique and uniform look, identifiable by the dancers' bobbed haircuts, wracking up millions of views.