Japan Getting New Final Fantasy VII-Themed Desserts and Candies

Apparently, Tifa is chestnut flavored while Aerith is plain old chocolate. (Sephiroth is milk-caramel.)

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

The popular Japanese cafe and sweet shop chain, Fujiya is doing a collaboration withfor the release of. You can get your hands on things like a Fat Chocobo Cake and themed macarons for a limited time.

Here's the full list of items available:

Yellow cake crumble with milk cream and chocolate chip filling.Orange, caramel, and milk-caramel flavored respectively.Chestnut, strawberry, and chocolate flavored respectively.Contains “Milky” brand milk caramel candies.Anyone who spends 1200 yen (Approximately USD 8.02) or more on these collaboration items will also receive one of the following stickers as a special present.

All these items will go on sale starting October 6, 2023, at Fujiya stores across Japan.

