Oshi no Ko T-Shirts and Accessories Pulled Right Out of the Anime
posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Attention cosplayers! Fashion brand Bancore! is currently selling several items from hit anime Oshi no Ko, including some T-shirts and accessories worn by the characters in the show.
[Oshi no ko] Hair Accessory (Ai) – 2,750 Yen (Approx. $18.41 USD)
[Oshi no Ko] Pleyon Boot Dance T-Shirts - 4,620 yen (Approx. $30.92 USD)
The hair accessories and shirts are currently available for pre-order on the Japanese Premium Bandai website. Pre-orders for the hair accessory will close on October 18, and pre-orders for the T-shirts will close on October 22.
The first is Ai's signature bunny hair accessory, seen in everything from Ai's concert scenes to the wildly popular YOASOBI music video.
The second item pulled right off the screen are these shirts worn by Ruby and Kana when they do a crossover with masked bodybuilder/YouTuber Pleyon in episode 7 of the anime. (Sadly, the accompanying baby chick masks are not for sale). They come in screen-accurate crop-top versions and longer, standard T-shirt versions.
Source: YouPouch