Oshi no Ko T-Shirts and Accessories Pulled Right Out of the Anime

Attention! Fashion brand Bancore! is currently selling several items from hit anime, including some T-shirts and accessories worn by the characters in the show.

©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会 ©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

Attention! Fashion brand Bancore! is currently selling several items from the hit anime, including some T-shirts and accessories worn by the characters in the show.

The first is Ai's signature bunny hair accessory, seen in everything from Ai's concert scenes to the wildly popular YOASOBI music video.

©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会 ©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

The second item pulled right off the screen are these shirts worn by Ruby and Kana when they do a crossover with masked bodybuilder/YouTuber Pleyon in episode 7 of the anime. (Sadly, the accompanying baby chick masks are not for sale). They come in screen-accurate crop-top versions and longer, standard T-shirt versions.

The hair accessories and shirts are currently available for pre-order on the Japanese Premium Bandai website. Pre-orders for the hair accessory will close on October 18, and pre-orders for the T-shirts will close on October 22.

Source: YouPouch