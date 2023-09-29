Now You Too Can Rock Yor's Dress and Anya's Uniform from Spy×Family

You can also wear a super comfy-looking Bond hoodie.

©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会

©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会 ©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会

©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会 ©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会

Fashion brand Peach John has announced a lineup of clothing inspired by the hit anime—including loungeware based on Anya's school uniform and lingerie based on Yor's iconic assassin's dress. Scroll down for the full list!

©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会

©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会

The whole collection will be available on Peach John's official online store and various shops across Japan starting October 6, 2023, at noon (JST).

Source: Peach John via Mantan Web