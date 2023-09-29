×
Now You Too Can Rock Yor's Dress and Anya's Uniform from Spy×Family

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
You can also wear a super comfy-looking Bond hoodie.

©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会
Fashion brand Peach John has announced a lineup of clothing inspired by the hit anime SPY×FAMILY—including loungeware based on Anya's school uniform and lingerie based on Yor's iconic assassin's dress. Scroll down for the full list!
©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会
©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会
Loungewear (Anya Forger) - 8008 yen (Approx. USD 53.61)
©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会
©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会
Lingerie (Yor Forger) - 7678 yen (Approx. USD 53.61)

©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会
Hoodie (Bond Forger) - 6578 yen (Approx. USD 44.04)

©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会
Pouch (Chimera-san) - 2178 yen (Approx. USD 14.58)

The whole collection will be available on Peach John's official online store and various shops across Japan starting October 6, 2023, at noon (JST).

Source: Peach John via Mantan Web

