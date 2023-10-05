EXCLUSIVE: Listen to Castlevania: Nocturne Song 'My Sister'

ANN has an exclusive premiere of the song "My Sister" from the Netflix original series Castlevania: Nocturne by composers Trevor Morris and Trey Toy . The dark, brooding song is part of the larger soundtrack from the series, available from Lakeshore Records on Friday.

Lakeshore Records will release Castlevania: Nocturne —Original Series Soundtrack digitally on October 6. The ominous electronic and orchestral score provides a crushing and compelling backdrop to the dark fantasy series. A single from the album, “I'm Free! ,” which showcases an anthemic pop vocal performance by Sydney James Harcourt and features Lindsey Stirling on violin, is available now. The Netflix original series premiered on September 28.

“Working on Nocturne was just a joy. An amazing opportunity to be immersive with the score to suit the amazing look, story, and characters," Morris stated.

image via press release

Castlevania: Nocturne

elegantly balances its epic setting in a world of vampires and magic with deeply personal character stories. We were excited to use the score to highlight this duality, so as much as we leaned on the usual fare of orchestra, drums, choir, and the like, we relied equally on intimate soloist recordings, using an array of experimental playing techniques, to accentuate the emotional core of the show. Just as the narrative spans space, time, and culture, so too did we explore a diverse array of instruments from around the world, from viola da gamba, cristalbaschet, and the human voice, to didgeridoos, koras, and conch shells,” Toy explained.

The new series stars Richter Belmont (a descendant of the original show's protagonists Sypha and Trevor) and Maria Renard. The series is set in France during the French Revolution in 1792.