Yu Chiba Apologizes to Kindergarten WARS Manga's Translator for Character's Very Long Dialogue

Manga author Yu Chiba posted an apology to the English translator of their Kindergarten WARS ( Yо̄chien Wars ) manga on their X (formerly Twitter) account on October 1, with images of the manga's recent chapter in English, showing a character's very lengthy dialogue.

Chiba's Tweet caption says: "To the translator... I'm sorry for giving you hard work sometimes."

The panels which sparked the apology are from chapter 48 of the manga titled "A Presentation on Why Shojo Manga is the Greatest," which Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website published on September 27. Within, the character Luke delivered a very detailed and very lengthy dialogue explaining the appeal of shojo manga.

This is not the first incident that a manga's English translator had it rough because of the original material. On February 19, Kumar Sivasubramanian announced his resignation from translating NisiOisin and artist Yūji Iwasaki's Cipher Academy ( Angō Gakuen no Iroha ) manga, describing it as "impossible to translate," with its difficult Japanese wordplay.

MANGA Plus added the manga on May 10, and it describes the story:

Welcome to Kindergarten Noir, an exclusive school catering to children of the global elite. Rita, one of the teachers, has been on the hunt for a boyfriend but has had absolutely zero luck so far. One day, an assassin comes after one of the children...and he's totally dreamy?! Dive into this action-packed rom-com as it unfolds inside the world's “safest” kindergarten!

The manga debuted on Shonen Jump+ on September 15. Shueisha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on September 4, and it will publish the sixth volume on November 2.

