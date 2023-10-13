Sora Amamiya Gives Stunning Performance Playing Herself Enjoying Cheetos

Voice actress stars in 3rd ad as she crunches on snack during recording take

Does "crunching sound made from eating Cheetos" count as acting? If it is, then Sora Amamiya gives an A-plus performance in this Cheetos commercial.

In this third and final Cheetos web ad starring Amamiya, she plays herself, about to record narration for a Cheetos commercial. She wonders about the script's claim that Cheetos is "the world's No. 1 puff snack," and takes a bite to see for herself. When the take rolls, she forgets her lines, and munches away with abandon, to everyone's confusion.

In the first Cheetos commercial from Wednesday, she plays a Cheetos-fingered animator who adds some unexpected creativity to a cut of animation.

In the second Cheetos commercial, Amamiya plays an editor who tries (operative word: tries) to use the keyboard with Cheetos fingers.