Sanrio Conjures Up Ikemen Knights for Hello Kitty & Co.
posted on by Anita Tai
Sanrio launched on September 26 "Fragaria Memories," a new project that imagines ikemen (exceedingly handsome men) who serve the company's beloved mascots as their knights. The project aims to present a "new generation of authentic fantasy with human characters."
The company rolled out an official Twitter account, a website, a teaser video, and a key image introducing the first three characters.
The 18 knights are split into three factions: Red Bouquet, Blue Bouquet, and Noir Bouquet. The characters revealed so far are:
In the Red Bouquet faction -
Merold (My Melody), voiced by Yuu Hayashi, illustrated by Akakura
Puruth (Pompompurin), voiced by Takuma Terashima, illustrated by Tsubata Nozaki
Romarriche (Marroncream), voiced by Shunichi Toki, illustrated by TCB
Rimicha (Kirimichan.), voiced by Saku Hyūga, illustrated by Kuroume
Sanah (Usahana), voiced by Shugo Nakamura, illustrated by Tsubasa Yamaguchi
In the Blue Bouquet faction -
Kurode (Kuromi), voiced by Shōgo Sakata, illustrated by Akakura
Willmesh (Wish Me Mell), voiced by Shōya Chiba, illustrated by Ebira
Klarkstella (Little Twin Stars' Kiki), voiced by Eiji Mikami, illustrated by Ugonba
Louterstella (Little Twin Stars' Lala), voiced by Yuki Sakakihara, illustrated by Ugonba
Myunna (Cogimyun), voiced by Shinnosuke Tokudome, illustrated by Yogisya
In the Noir Bouquet faction -
The project will be featured at AGF 2023 (Animate Girls Festival), which runs from November 3-4.
Sanrio has given the mascots the pretty boy treatment before. In 2016, the Sanrio Danshi were introduced as a group of boys who love Sanrio products. The boys inspired an anime in 2017.
Sources: Fragaria Memories' Twitter account and website, Anime! Anime! (小野瀬太一朗)