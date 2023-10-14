Sanrio Conjures Up Ikemen Knights for Hello Kitty & Co.

New project teases 18 characters who serve franchise mascots

Sanrio launched on September 26 "Fragaria Memories," a new project that imagines ikemen (exceedingly handsome men) who serve the company's beloved mascots as their knights. The project aims to present a "new generation of authentic fantasy with human characters."

The company rolled out an official Twitter account, a website, a teaser video, and a key image introducing the first three characters.

Image via Sanrio's Twitter account 著作 株式会社サンリオ ©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

The 18 knights are split into three factions: Red Bouquet, Blue Bouquet, and Noir Bouquet. The characters revealed so far are:

In the Red Bouquet faction -

In the Blue Bouquet faction -

Cielomort (Cinnamoroll), voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki , illustrated by Kei Mochizuki

著作 株式会社サンリオ ©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD. Kurode (Kuromi), voiced by Shōgo Sakata , illustrated by Akakura

著作 株式会社サンリオ ©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD. Willmesh (Wish Me Mell), voiced by Shōya Chiba , illustrated by Ebira

著作 株式会社サンリオ ©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD. Klarkstella (Little Twin Stars' Kiki), voiced by Eiji Mikami , illustrated by Ugonba

著作 株式会社サンリオ ©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD. Louterstella (Little Twin Stars' Lala), voiced by Yuki Sakakihara , illustrated by Ugonba

著作 株式会社サンリオ ©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD. Myunna (Cogimyun), voiced by Shinnosuke Tokudome , illustrated by Yogisya

著作 株式会社サンリオ ©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

In the Noir Bouquet faction -

Badobarm (Bad Badtz-Maru), voiced by Shunsuke Takeuchi , illustrated by Shirow Miwa

著作 株式会社サンリオ ©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

The project will be featured at AGF 2023 (Animate Girls Festival), which runs from November 3-4.

Sanrio has given the mascots the pretty boy treatment before. In 2016, the Sanrio Danshi were introduced as a group of boys who love Sanrio products. The boys inspired an anime in 2017.

Sources: Fragaria Memories' Twitter account and website, Anime! Anime! (小野瀬太一朗)