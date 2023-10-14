×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Sanrio Conjures Up Ikemen Knights for Hello Kitty & Co.

posted on by Anita Tai
New project teases 18 characters who serve franchise mascots

Sanrio launched on September 26 "Fragaria Memories," a new project that imagines ikemen (exceedingly handsome men) who serve the company's beloved mascots as their knights. The project aims to present a "new generation of authentic fantasy with human characters."

The company rolled out an official Twitter account, a website, a teaser video, and a key image introducing the first three characters.

f6dqi-8amaamtbd
Image via Sanrio's Twitter account
著作 株式会社サンリオ　©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

The 18 knights are split into three factions: Red Bouquet, Blue Bouquet, and Noir Bouquet. The characters revealed so far are:

In the Red Bouquet faction -

Hallritt (serving his lord Hello Kitty), voiced by Gakuto Kajiwara, illustrated by LAM
f6n5dwfa0aafmr6
著作 株式会社サンリオ　©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Merold (My Melody), voiced by Yuu Hayashi, illustrated by Akakura

f7ald4ebeaaangm
著作 株式会社サンリオ　©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Puruth (Pompompurin), voiced by Takuma Terashima, illustrated by Tsubata Nozaki

f7amsn6agaaqa9d
著作 株式会社サンリオ　©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Romarriche (Marroncream), voiced by Shunichi Toki, illustrated by TCB

f7amws3acaeapjf
著作 株式会社サンリオ　©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Rimicha (Kirimichan.), voiced by Saku Hyūga, illustrated by Kuroume

f7am0inbgaaewx9
著作 株式会社サンリオ　©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Sanah (Usahana), voiced by Shugo Nakamura, illustrated by Tsubasa Yamaguchi

f7am5rgbsaajhni
著作 株式会社サンリオ　©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

In the Blue Bouquet faction -

Cielomort (Cinnamoroll), voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki, illustrated by Kei Mochizuki
f6n6ubxbiaaj0pv
著作 株式会社サンリオ　©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Kurode (Kuromi), voiced by Shōgo Sakata, illustrated by Akakura

f790_wmbmaaemri
著作 株式会社サンリオ　©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Willmesh (Wish Me Mell), voiced by Shōya Chiba, illustrated by Ebira

f8c-jfgbqaafyj6
著作 株式会社サンリオ　©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Klarkstella (Little Twin Stars' Kiki), voiced by Eiji Mikami, illustrated by Ugonba

f8iijl6buaae5cj
著作 株式会社サンリオ　©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Louterstella (Little Twin Stars' Lala), voiced by Yuki Sakakihara, illustrated by Ugonba

lala
著作 株式会社サンリオ　©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Myunna (Cogimyun), voiced by Shinnosuke Tokudome, illustrated by Yogisya

myunna
著作 株式会社サンリオ　©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

In the Noir Bouquet faction -

Badobarm (Bad Badtz-Maru), voiced by Shunsuke Takeuchi, illustrated by Shirow Miwa
f6n6umdamaa6cxi
著作 株式会社サンリオ　©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

The project will be featured at AGF 2023 (Animate Girls Festival), which runs from November 3-4.

Sanrio has given the mascots the pretty boy treatment before. In 2016, the Sanrio Danshi were introduced as a group of boys who love Sanrio products. The boys inspired an anime in 2017.

Sources: Fragaria Memories' Twitter account and website, Anime! Anime! (小野瀬太一朗)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives