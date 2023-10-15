Interest
Long-Running Biography Show Profiles Its 1st Anime Lead: Attack on Titan's Eren
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Program on people & their jobs profiles Eren's work as Survey Corps soldier
We all know Eren Jaeger and his struggles against the human-eating Titans in the Attack on Titan manga and anime. But a very special episode of NHK's Professional Shigoto no Ryūgi (Professional Work Style) -- Japanese public broadcaster NHK's long-running documentary show about people and their jobs -- will take a closer look of Eren as a military soldier in the Survey Corps.
"Professional: Eren Jaeger Special" will air on NHK on October 23 to commemorate the premiere of the final part (really this time!) of the anime's final season on November 4. The program will answer the tough questions: "What does Eren seek and continue to fight for?" and "What does being a 'professional' mean to Eren?"
This is the first time in the program's history that it will feature an anime protagonist. The program also lists the appearances of Mikasa Ackermann, Armin Arlelt, and Levi Ackermann in the program special. (By the way, the show profiled Levi's voice actor Hiroshi Kamiya in 2019.)
Sources: Professional Shigoto no Ryūgi program's website, Anime! Anime!