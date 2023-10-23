Interest
Good Smile Offers Sesame Ball... as a Plastic Model with 900+ Parts
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Who knew a small dessert like a sesame ball could be this mouth-watering and painstaking?! The Good Smile Company website opened preorders for StudioSYUTO's Sesame Ball Plastic Model, complete with 900 plus parts, on Friday. If you're up to creating this sweet snack's replica while drooling, get ready to put together 900 tiny sesame seeds.
The kit, priced at 1,540 yen (about US$10.30), includes 900 sesame seed parts, a bean paste runner (not visible when assembled), and the replica's outer shell. The plastic model adhesive and nippers needed for assembling are sold separately.
Each kit only comes with one sesame ball, so if you want to make a set of the dessert, you can order up to three kits, but any more than that, and your order will be canceled. Preorders can be placed until November 30 at 12:00 p.m. JST, and the Sesame Ball Plastic Model will release in March 2024.
Go ahead and see which one will give in first: your craving for the munchkin dessert, or your hands for putting together all those sesame seeds.
Source: Good Smile Company's website via Hachima Kikō