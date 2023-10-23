Good Smile Offers Sesame Ball... as a Plastic Model with 900+ Parts

It takes will and skill to build this ball

Who knew a small dessert like a sesame ball could be this mouth-watering and painstaking?! The Good Smile Company website opened preorders for StudioSYUTO's Sesame Ball Plastic Model, complete with 900 plus parts, on Friday. If you're up to creating this sweet snack's replica while drooling, get ready to put together 900 tiny sesame seeds.

Image via Good Smile website

Image via Good Smile website

We did the counting for you: that's 60 rows (each with 15 pieces) of sesame seed parts.

Image via Good Smile website

The kit, priced at 1,540 yen (about US$10.30), includes 900 sesame seed parts, a bean paste runner (not visible when assembled), and the replica's outer shell. The plastic model adhesive and nippers needed for assembling are sold separately.

Image via Good Smile website

Image via Good Smile website

Each kit only comes with one sesame ball, so if you want to make a set of the dessert, you can order up to three kits, but any more than that, and your order will be canceled. Preorders can be placed until November 30 at 12:00 p.m. JST, and the Sesame Ball Plastic Model will release in March 2024.

Go ahead and see which one will give in first: your craving for the munchkin dessert, or your hands for putting together all those sesame seeds.