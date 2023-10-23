Shueisha, Toei, Bandai Namco Team Up to Celebrate 25 Years of One Piece Anime

Actors, and more are seen flying their fandom flags in this compilation of 5 commercials celebrating the anime's 25th anniversary

Shueisha , Bandai/ Bandai Spirits , Bandai Namco Entertainment , Toei , and Toei Animation teamed up to celebrate 25 years of the One Piece anime in a new video released on Friday. Actors Mackenyu (Zoro in live-action One Piece ), Akio Ohtsuka (Blackbeard in the One Piece anime), Wataru Ichinose , Subaru Kimura , Shirabe Kawaguchi , Kaori Nazuka , and Yuno Nakao are seen flying their fandom flags in this compilation of five commercials for each of the companies.

We get a glimpse of Mackenyu 's collection of One Piece manga volumes in Shueisha 's commercial, while Ohtsuka gives his signature Blackbeard laugh as a retailer who just watched a customer win a Blackbeard figure as part of the Ichiban Kuji lottery. Bandai Namco Entertainment 's commercial shows us voice actor Subaru Kimura and actor Shirabe Kawaguchi playing the One Piece Bounty Rush game. Actresses Kaori Nazuka and Yuno Nakao are seen singing along with Uta at a screening of One Piece Film Red , while Sōta Fukushi is depicted enjoying an episode of the anime at home.

One Piece Film Red returned to theaters in Japan for one month starting on Friday.

The official YouTube channel for One Piece will also launch a new linear stream of the anime in celebration of its 25th anniversary titled "ANYTIME ONEPIECE." Launching on October 29 at 10:00 a.m. JST beginning with episode one of the anime, the stream will play throughout the next year (in Japan only unfortunately) and add new episodes as they air on television. At 24 minutes per episode and 1,080 episodes currently, that's exactly 18 straight days of the anime before it loops around again.

Bandai Namco Entertainment , Shueisha , and Toei Animation once again held " One Piece Day," a two-day event commemorating the anniversary of the debut of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga on July 21 and 22.

Source: One Piece 's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.