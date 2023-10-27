Academy Cities Collide With Blue Archive, A Certain Scientific Railgun Collab

Misaka, Shokuhō, Saten gear up for Kivotos adventure

A high-tech city full of schools of superpowered students who fight shadow conflicts using both magic and technology? Sounds like Kazuma Kamachi 's Academy City, but it also sounds like Kivotos from Nexon 's Blue Archive game. And if the similarities have had you itching for the two to have a collab, you're in luck, since last Friday, Blue Archive announced its next collaboration: with Kamachi and Motoi Fuyukawa 's A Certain Scientific Railgun T .

The collab event began on Tuesday, featuring characters Mikoto Misaka, Misaki Shokuhō, and Ruiko Saten from A Certain Scientific Railgun available as recruitable characters (Saten is free, while Misaka and Shokuhō are limited characters).

Because all characters in Blue Archive wield some kind of firearm, all three characters are also similarly armed with new weaponry. Funnily enough, two out of the three collab characters are people who definitely do not need guns: they call Mikoto the "Railgun" for a reason, and Shokuhō's mental manipulation powers are more versatile than any gun. Of course, surely the powerless Saten appreciates the new equipment.

The collab event will run until November 8.