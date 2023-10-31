Interest
Happy Halloween From the Anime World! Part II
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
More treats from creators and artists in this second part of Halloween illustration celebrations! Still arranged alphabetically by title or the artist's last name:
Sakuya Amano (Konohana Kitan)
Gushing Over Magical Girls
Tomoki Izumi (Mieruko-chan)
Reiji Miyajima (Rent-A-Girlfriend)
Chuck Mori (for Sengoku Youko)
Odekake Kozame
Oshi no Ko
Pokémon Peaceful Place
Pokémon Sleep
Pokémon Sleep is holding the in-game event “Halloween 2023: Double America Search” from October 30 to November 6, where you can get a chance to meet Halloween Pikachu and Ghost-type Pokémon regardless of your sleep type.
Pokémon Unite
The game's Halloween event is ongoing from October 19 until November 13.
