Interest
Happy Halloween From the Anime World! Part II

posted on by Joanna Cayanan

More treats from creators and artists in this second part of Halloween illustration celebrations! Still arranged alphabetically by title or the artist's last name:

Sakuya Amano (Konohana Kitan)

konohana
Image via Sakuya Amano's Twitter account
© Sakuya Amano

Gushing Over Magical Girls

magical
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
© 小野中彰大・竹書房/魔法少女にあこがれて製作委員会

Tomoki Izumi (Mieruko-chan)

mieruko1
Image via Tomoki Izumi's Twitter account
© Tomoki Izumi

mieruko2
Image via Tomoki Izumi's Twitter account
© Tomoki Izumi

Reiji Miyajima (Rent-A-Girlfriend)

rent
Image via Reiji Miyajima's Twitter account
© Reiji Miyajima

Chuck Mori (for Sengoku Youko)

sengoku
Image via Sengoku Youko anime's Twitter account
© Chuck Mori, 水上悟志/マッグガーデン・戦国妖狐アニメ化事業部

Odekake Kozame

same
Image via Odekake Kozame anime's website
© ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ

Oshi no Ko

oshi
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
© 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

Pokémon Peaceful Place

ppp.png
Image via Pokémon franchise's Twitter account
Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

Pokémon Sleep

Pokémon Sleep is holding the in-game event “Halloween 2023: Double America Search” from October 30 to November 6, where you can get a chance to meet Halloween Pikachu and Ghost-type Pokémon regardless of your sleep type.

sleep.png
Image via Pokémon franchise's Twitter account
© 2023 Pokémon. ・ 1995-2023 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

Pokémon Unite

The game's Halloween event is ongoing from October 19 until November 13.

unite
Image via Pokémon franchise's Twitter account
© 2021 Pokémon. ・ 1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ・ 2021 Tencent.

Thanks to Vanadise, malvarez1, InNeedOfAName for the news tips

follow-up of Happy Halloween From the Anime World!
