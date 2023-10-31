The Overlord x Eminence in Shadow SD Crossover Anime Is Now a Thing That Exists

Remember the fake Ple Ple Pleiades x Kage-jitsu! crossover anime between Overlord and The Eminence in Shadow originally announced as an April Fool's joke earlier this year? The tricks have become treats because the SD crossover anime is a now a thing that exists. The 10-minute anime about the protagonists of both series swapping bodies is now streaming on YouTube , so feast on this special and find out if Ains and Cid learn the true meaning of Halloween:

originally announced the anime on April 1 as an April Fool's joke, listing a TV debut date of "April 2138." The story revolves around the protagonists of the two series swapping places.

The original teaser visual depicts Overlord protagonist Ainz posing flamboyantly and Eminence in Shadow's Cid watching in exasperation. The caption translates as follows: "The masters have swapped places?! Except there doesn't seem to be a problem?!" The visual also depicts the characters in super-deformed form, much like Kadokawa 's previously successful Isekai Quartet crossover anime series. The title references the series' respective super-deformed spin-off anime shorts.

The two series have previously inspired a crossover visual, no doubt because they share strong commonalities in their premises: both are based on popular light novels about a guy in a fantasy world playing the part of an edgy character. In Overlord 's case, Ainz knows he's putting on an act, while Eminence in Shadow's Cid has delusions of grandeur.

Overlord IV , the series' fourth television anime season, premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. It is also streaming an English dub . The franchise will also have an anime film project that will cover the Sei Ōkoku-hen (Holy Kingdom Arc) story of the books.

The second television anime season of Daisuke Aizawa 's The Eminence in Shadow ( Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! ) light novel series premiered on October 4. The season will have 12 episodes. HIDIVE is streaming the anime, and it is also streaming a same-day English dub .

