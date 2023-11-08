Interest
OK, This Stage Play Nezuko Looks Like Legit Nightmare Fuel
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official Twitter account for the stage play adaptations of Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga released new character visuals for the stage play adaptation of the "Entertainment District Arc" on October 16, and boy, did Nezuko get a devilish glow up!
Nezuko's new character visual in her demonic transfiguration form will give you chills, both out of fear and awe.
But while Nezuko's visual will give you strong (probably mixed) emotions, the same cannot be said with the new visuals of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke. The trio's new character visuals show them in their very, very poor attempt to disguise themselves as girls, especially Tanjiro and Zenitsu.
The stage play of the "Entertainment District Arc" will run from November 12 to 19 at the Mielparque Hall Osaka, and on December 1 to 10 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall.
This is the fourth stage play for the franchise. If you're curious about what the stage plays are all about, here's a seven-minute video posted on October 30 from the second stage play.
Sources: Demon Slayer stage play's X/Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web