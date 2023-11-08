OK, This Stage Play Nezuko Looks Like Legit Nightmare Fuel

Or daydreams, hey, we don't judge

The official Twitter account for the stage play adaptations of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga released new character visuals for the stage play adaptation of the "Entertainment District Arc" on October 16, and boy, did Nezuko get a devilish glow up!

©吾峠呼世晴/集英社 ©舞台「鬼滅の刃」製作委員会

Nezuko's new character visual in her demonic transfiguration form will give you chills, both out of fear and awe.

But while Nezuko's visual will give you strong (probably mixed) emotions, the same cannot be said with the new visuals of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke. The trio's new character visuals show them in their very, very poor attempt to disguise themselves as girls, especially Tanjiro and Zenitsu.

Wearing a ribbon does not make you look like a girl, Tanjiro.

©吾峠呼世晴/集英社 ©舞台「鬼滅の刃」製作委員会

Wearing two ribbons does not make you look like a girl, Zenitsu.

©吾峠呼世晴/集英社 ©舞台「鬼滅の刃」製作委員会

But who is the fairest of them all?!

©吾峠呼世晴/集英社 ©舞台「鬼滅の刃」製作委員会

The stage play of the "Entertainment District Arc" will run from November 12 to 19 at the Mielparque Hall Osaka, and on December 1 to 10 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall.

This is the fourth stage play for the franchise. If you're curious about what the stage plays are all about, here's a seven-minute video posted on October 30 from the second stage play.