Embark on an Actual Spy x Family Cruise

The SPY x FAMILY characters take over a cruise ship — and you can experience the thrill of riding with them!

Image via twitter.com © 遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会

The fifth and sixth episode of SPY x FAMILY season 2 found the characters entangled in a plot involving a cruise ship. And like clockwork, fans of the series can enjoy a SPY x FAMILY themed Tokyo Bay cruise. The cruise and shipping company Tokai Kisen announced on November 11 that its cruise ship Salvia Maru will have special SPY x FAMILY decorations from Saturday, November 25, 2023 to Sunday, February 25, 2024.



SPY x FAMILY " x Tokai Kisen collaboration



Starting on November 25, 2023, the cruise ship Salvia Maru will be adorned with special decorations.



In addition, collaboration boarding tickets and goods will also go on sale for the Yokohama ⇒ Tokyo cruise.



The cruise itself is a evening one through Tokyo Bay. Departing from Yokohama at 6:10 p.m. and arriving at Tokyo Takeshiba at 7:45 p.m., the hour and thirty-five-minute cruise will take you through Tokyo Bay, past the Tokyo Aqua Line, and under the Rainbow Bridge. While on the cruise, fans can take part in a stamp (and keyword) rally for a bonus ship seal, enjoy the SPY x FAMILY special decorations, and spend too much in an onboard collaboration goods shop.

Tickets have already gone on sale and can be purchased online or at 7-Eleven or LAWSON convenient stores. The online ticket purchase also comes a novelty SPY x FAMILY night cruise ticket. Unfortunately for 7-Eleven and LAWSON ticket holders, their tickets cannot be exchanged for the novelty ticket. On top of this, the tickets are a bit pricey at 2,000 yen (about US$13) for adults and 1,500 yen (US$10) for children. However, the cruise offers a guided tour of Tokyo Bay and purchasable snack and drink tickets.

Tokai Kisen also has a video on YouTube featuring a tour of the Salvia Maru. While the video does not showcase the SPY x FAMILY decorations, it gives fans an idea of the layout and other amenities on the ship.

This looks to be a fun and memorable experience for any SPY x FAMILY fan. For dates after January 14, Tokai Kisen asks passengers to purchase their tickets two months in advance. Also, the onboard collaboration goods shop will not be open during February. So, please keep these in mind if you plan on taking the night cruise.

Sources: Tokai Kisen, Comic Natalie