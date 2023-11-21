Free Comic Book Day 2024 Lineup Includes Pokémon Adventures, One Piece, Initial D, Gannibal

Image via Free Comic Book Day © Hidenori Kusaka, Satoshi Yamamoto, Viz Media

Diamond Comic Distributors announced last Wednesday the full lineup of titles for Free Comic Book Day 2024.

The Gold Sponsor titles include Viz Media 's preview of Hidenori Kusaka and Satoshi Yamamoto 's Pokémon Adventures : Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire and Sankichi Hinodeya 's Splatoon 3: Splatlands manga.

Kodansha 's Silver Sponsor titles include a preview of Shūichi Shigeno 's Initial D , and Tsutomu Nihei 's Kaina of the Great Snow Sea manga . Viz is offering a preview of the Boichi and Ryō Ishiyama spin-off of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece , One Piece : Ace's Story-The Manga: Experience .

Other titles of interest to manga fans include Masaaki Ninomiya 's Gannibal , and Mad Cave's Gatchaman comic series by Cullen Bunn, Tommy Lee Edwards, Steve Orlando , and various artists. Graphix is also offering a snippet from Gurihiru , Samuel Sattin, and Osamu Tezuka 's new Unico Awakening manga. Udon Entertainment is also offering Street Fighter vs. Final Fight issue #1.

The event will take place on May 4 at participating comic shops worldwide.

Every year, Free Comic Book Day allows fans to obtain a selection of free comic book titles at participating comic book shops worldwide. A complete listing of all the participating titles is available at the Free Comic Book Day website.



Source: Press release