Digimon Adventure 02 Kids Are All Grown-Up, So Here's Their Official Liquor
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
For nostalgic times, make it Digimon time
The children from Digimon Adventure 02 are all grown up in the new Digimon movie. And with grown-up characters come some grown-up drinks.
Way back in 2000, Digimon Adventure 02 debuted as the follow-up to the popular anime series Digimon Adventure. It was a new spin on the Digimon franchise, and the last episode of the series treated fans to the main characters all grown up. Now, Toei Animation is releasing a sequel movie to the TV series, following the same characters as adults. To celebrate this, Toei Animation has teamed up with Kurand craft drinks to release a Digimon Adventure 02 themed sake.
According to the Kurand website, the bottle will feature the grown-up characters on the label, with their respective partner Digimon on the label's reverse side (as blurredly seen through the glass). The bottle will also come with an acrylic masu cup — a cup traditionally used to measure rice but currently used more for drinking sake. The company describes sake as having a taste that “will remind us as adults of those nostalgic times.” This is due to the light and sweet flavor brought out through the saijō jikomi brewing process; in which new batches of sake are brewed using previously created sake in place of water.
The Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning homepage lists each bottle at 720ml (about 24 ounces) with 16% alcohol by volume. Each bottle is 6,600 yen (about US$44), and orders have begun on October 27 and will continue until sold out. The expected delivery date is mid-December. There is no mention on the movie's website or Kurand's website if orders can be place outside of Japan. However, if they can be, this bottle of sake will make a nice Christmas gift for the adult Digimon fans in your family.
デジモンと共に歩んだ— 「クランド」クラフト酒のお店 (@KURAND_INFO) October 27, 2023
すべての大人たちへ。#デジモン02ビギニング 公開記念
「選ばれし大人たちのお酒」
表ラベルに ”選ばれし子どもたち” の成長した姿を、裏ラベルにパートナーデジモンたちを描いた、絆と成長と思い出のお酒。
🔽 ページはこちらhttps://t.co/flnZsipCep#デジモン #Digimon pic.twitter.com/rqTXOK78Eg
劇場版『デジモンアドベンチャー 02 THE BEGINNING』の公開を記念したコラボ日本酒が誕生しました！— 「クランド」クラフト酒のお店 (@KURAND_INFO) October 27, 2023
デジモンと共に歩んだ
すべての “大人たち” へ贈るお酒です。
【購入特典】付き！
デジタルワールドの世界感を表現した
「オリジナルアクリル枡」を
お酒と一緒にお届けします！ pic.twitter.com/x96pz8L151
Source: Comic Natalie