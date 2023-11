Digimon Adventure 02 Kids Are All Grown-Up, So Here's Their Official Liquor

Digimon

Digimon Adventure 02

Digimon

Toei Animation

Digimon Adventure 02

Digimon



劇場版『デジモンアドベンチャー 02 THE BEGINNING』の公開を記念したコラボ日本酒が誕生しました!



デジモンと共に歩んだ

すべての “大人たち” へ贈るお酒です。



【購入特典】付き!

デジタルワールドの世界感を表現した

「オリジナルアクリル枡」を

お酒と一緒にお届けします! pic.twitter.com/x96pz8L151 — 「クランド」クラフト酒のお店 (@KURAND_INFO) October 27, 2023



Digimon

The children fromare all grown up in the newmovie. And with grown-up characters come some grown-up drinks.Way back in 2000,debuted as the follow-up to the popular anime series. It was a new spin on the, and the last episode of the series treated fans to the main characters all grown up. Now,is releasing a sequel movie to the TV series, following the same characters as adults. To celebrate this,has teamed up with Kurand craft drinks to release athemed sake. According to the Kurand website, the bottle will feature the grown-up characters on the label, with their respective partneron the label's reverse side (as blurredly seen through the glass). The bottle will also come with an acrylic— a cup traditionally used to measure rice but currently used more for drinking sake. The company describes sake as having a taste that “will remind us as adults of those nostalgic times.” This is due to the light and sweet flavor brought out through thebrewing process; in which new batches of sake are brewed using previously created sake in place of water.Thehomepage lists each bottle at 720ml (about 24 ounces) with 16% alcohol by volume. Each bottle is 6,600 yen (about US$44), and orders have begun on October 27 and will continue until sold out. The expected delivery date is mid-December. There is no mention on the movie's website or Kurand's website if orders can be place outside of Japan. However, if they can be, this bottle of sake will make a nice Christmas gift for the adultfans in your family.