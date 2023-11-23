×
Interest
Luffy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut Meets Disaster

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge & Christopher Macdonald

Luffy made his Macy's Thanksgiving Parade debut on Thursday, but the Shonen Jump hero's big moment was felled by a innocuous tree branch. Watch below.

Video by Mr.AJCosplay

The giant Luffy balloon previously soared at the 2023 Macy's Balloonfest, a pre-parade event that gives select media a first look at the balloons that will take part in the parade.

"Puncture events" are not uncommon during the parade. Infamously, during the 1993 parade, a giant Sonic the Hedgehog balloon was punctured by a lamp post. The lamp post was also knocked down, causing injury to a 10-year-old girl and a police officer. A Sonic balloon was again punctured, and removed from the parade, in 1995, and again in 1997 a Sonic balloon was pulled from the parade when its head was ripped open.

At least Luffy managed to continue the parade.

