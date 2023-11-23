Luffy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut Meets Disaster

Luffy made his Macy's Thanksgiving Parade debut on Thursday, but the Shonen Jump hero's big moment was felled by a innocuous tree branch. Watch below.

One Piece Fans! Luffy's straw hat wasn't able to bounce back after a tree tore a hole in it at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ooy0QSRtZI — ANN Events (@ann_events) November 23, 2023 Video by Mr.AJCosplay Video by Mr.AJCosplay

The giant Luffy balloon previously soared at the 2023 Macy's Balloonfest, a pre-parade event that gives select media a first look at the balloons that will take part in the parade.

Giant Luffy soars through the sky at 2023 Macy's Balloonfest pic.twitter.com/wTnnUoxM23 — ANN Events (@ann_events) November 6, 2023

"Puncture events" are not uncommon during the parade. Infamously, during the 1993 parade, a giant Sonic the Hedgehog balloon was punctured by a lamp post. The lamp post was also knocked down, causing injury to a 10-year-old girl and a police officer. A Sonic balloon was again punctured, and removed from the parade, in 1995, and again in 1997 a Sonic balloon was pulled from the parade when its head was ripped open.

At least Luffy managed to continue the parade.