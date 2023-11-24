Sanrio's Ikemen Knights Sing Their Hearts Out

The pretty boys of Sanrio 's Fragaria Memories project want to capture your heart with their singing voices in a new music video. The mascot-inspired boys of the Red Bouquet faction are kicking off the multimedia project with their new song and music video titled "Ever Red," which debuted at the Anime Girls Festival 2023 earlier this month. "Ever Red" is inspired by Hello Kitty's Knight, Hallritt.

著作 株式会社サンリオ ©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Along with the debut song, the company also revealed a full schedule of releases which include a collaboration with the JOYSOUND karaoke service, a 3D CG live concert, a stage play, more merchandise in Animate stores in January, and a series of voice dramas starting this coming winter.

Sanrio revealed the knights over the course of the last two months, adding the final boys in the Noir Bouquet faction at the end of October. Here's Sanrio 's video introducing the characters:

The knights for Noir Bouquet include:

Chaco (Pochacco), voiced by Jin Ogasawara , illustrated by Yuu Kurono

Arupek (Pekkle), voiced by Tasuku Hatanaka , illustrated by Oyo

Tuxam (Tuxedo Sam), voiced by Ayumu Murase , illustrated by Lowro

Hangyon (Hangyodon), voiced by Yōhei Matsuoka , illustrated by Domino Ozaki

Pikero (Keroppi), voiced by Narufumi Machimoto , illustrated by Namakawa

Sanrio launched Fragaria Memories on September 26, a new project that imagines ikemen (exceedingly handsome men) who serve the company's beloved mascots as their knights. The project aims to present a "new generation of authentic fantasy with human characters."

The 18 knights are split into three factions: Red Bouquet, Blue Bouquet, and Noir Bouquet.

Sources: Fragaria Memories' Twitter account and website