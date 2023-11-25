Gear Up for Winter With a Gaming Kotatsu Futon

No promises about improving your gaming skills

Gamers can keep warm this winter without putting the pause on gaming action with the new kotatsu futon comforter from Bauhatte. The company advertises that this comforter can transform any kotatsu (Japanese-style low table over a comforter with a heater underneath) for use while gaming.

Image via Amazon Japan © Bauhatte

The kotatsu futon BHK-2500KF features arm slots, so players can reach out for their controller (or keyboard and mouse) while cuddling inside. Straps on the back can be fastened to turn the comforter into a giant (unofficial) Snuggie®. The comforter is meant to stretch all the way up to the neck of the user. The comforter is also advertised as being 1.5 times larger than a regular one.

Interested buyers can get the futon for a modest 12,800 yen (roughly US$85) off of Amazon Japan.

[Via Hachima Kikō]