Asus Apologizes, Offers Replacements for Evangelion Typo on Its ROG Motherboards

Graphics on 'ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO EVA-02 EDITION' motherboards read 'Evangenlion'

Asus posted an apology for a misprint on its 'ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO EVA-02 EDITION' motherboard on its Republic of Gamers (ROG) website on November 15. The motherboard features the red, black, and orange color scheme from Asus's 'ROG x Evangelion ' range as well as artwork from the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime franchise . But unlike the rest of the range of components, peripherals, and accessories, the motherboard sports text that reads, "Evangenlion" instead of " Evangelion ."

Image via Hardwareluxx

While the website states that the misprint "does not affect any functionality or performance" on the product, the company is implementing a replacement program where it will provide "a corrected decorative part that end-users can use to replace the misprinted part." For customers who purchased the affected units, Asus is also extending the warranty of the product by an additional year. The website urges customers who encountered the issue to contact the company's customer service.

Image via Asus ROG

Asus announced its ROG x Evangelion line of products in August 2023. The line includes a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) and even peripherals and accessories such as keyboards and mousepads.

Source: Asus ROG's website via Slashdot