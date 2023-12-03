Fairy Tail Creator Hiro Mashima Tries His Hand at Developing a Game

Mashima began journey in September 2022

Fairy Tail and Edens Zero creator Hiro Mashima is a pretty avid fan of video games, as shown when he revealed his top games for 2021 (all of which were some pretty long games). So is it really a surprise when he started trying his hand at Unreal Engine 5 to make his own game? As it turns out, there's two entire seasons' worth of videos chronicling his game development, and the third season started last month.

While the first four episodes of the third season only have Japanese subtitles so far, the first two seasons are on the Kodansha Creators' Lab YouTube channel with English subtitles. He started his game development journey in September 2022. The first season and third season focus on UE5, and the second season focuses on Blender. New episodes release every Wednesday.

Mashima's Fairy Tail manga launched in 2006 and ended in July 2017. Mashima launched his Edens Zero manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018, and the manga entered its final arc in December 2022. Both manga inspired television anime. Mashima most recently launched a new manga titled DEAD ROCK on July 6.

Source: PR Times via Siliconera