Bocchi the Rock! Gets an Official Guitar for 128,000 Yen

Shred some power-cords on the newguitar.

In the series Bocchi the Rock! the main character Hitori Goto is the lead guitarist and leader of her band. Thus, she is often seen with a guitar. Now, fans of the series can buy that same guitar through Aniplex +.



My New Gear…

Epiphone BY Gibson “BOCCHI” EDITION is available for pre-order from today.



As the number is limited to 200, we are planning to sell it by lottery.



Click here for details



aniplexplus.com/inuuSGim

From November 15 through November 28, Aniplex took orders for the 128,000 yen (about US$871) “Epiphone BY Gibson 'Bocchi' Edition.” The guitar has a Les Paul body, a 60s SlimTaper neck, ebony fingerboard, Epiphone LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge, Epiphone LockTone Stop Bar tail piece, Epiphone ProBucker pickup, and custom gig bag. The guitar also features a Bocchi the Rock! plate just below the sixth string.

Unfortunately, Aniplex + only took orders from within Japan. On top of this, fans are only be able to purchase one of the 200 units. And with no cancelations or refunds, it may be a steep price.

Due to the strict stipulation for purchase of the Epiphone BY Gibson "Bocchi" Edition, Aniplex + ran a lottery to have the chance to purchase the guitar. Aniplex + will announce the lottery winners on December 6. Once the winners are announced, payment must be made by no later than December 13 at 11:59 p.m. JST.

While a limited edition Bocchi the Rock! item, it's something fans of the series or of guitars will truly want.

Source: Comic Natalie