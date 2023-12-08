Cosplay Your Toddler as Yu Yu Hakusho's Koenma in New Baby Doll Collaboration

Are you a parent of a newborn and love the character Koenma from? Clothing brand Baby Doll has you covered.

Are you a parent of a newborn and love the character Koenma from Yu Yu Hakusho ? Clothing brand Baby Doll has you covered.

Image via Baby Doll's Twitter account ©Yoshihiro Togashi 1990年－1994年 ©ぴえろ／集英社

In December 1990 manga author Yoshihiro Togashi began his series Yu Yu Hakusho in Weekly Shonen Jump . Since then, the series gained massive popularity both in Japan and abroad. Now, in an announcement on Twitter, the Baby Doll clothing brand will be partnering with Yu Yu Hakusho to bring a line of Yu Yu Hakusho -themed clothing.

The Yu Yu Hakusho clothing line from Baby Doll will feature several items based on the anime and manga series. First is a set of sleeved blankets based on the clothing of Yu Yu Hakusho characters Yuusuke Urameshi, Kurama, and Hiei. Included with the Hiei sleeved blanket is an ear warmer with his third eye printed on it.

Image via Baby Doll's Twitter account ©Yoshihiro Togashi 1990年－1994年 ©ぴえろ／集英社

The second items featured in the line are two different types of socks. The first, a six-set of socks, will feature embroidered Yu Yu Hakusho characters, and the second, a five-set of socks, will feature the characters' names. The embroidered socks will include Yuusuke Urameshi, Kazuma Kuwabara, teen Koenma, Kurama, Hiei, and Kurama in his fox form in corresponding colors: green, yellow, purple, red, black, and white. The name socks will include Yuusuke Urameshi, Kazuma Kuwabara, Kurama, Hiei, and Koenma printed in green, yellow, red, black, and purple on white socks.

Image via Baby Doll's Twitter account ©Yoshihiro Togashi 1990年－1994年 ©ぴえろ／集英社

The last item, and by far the cutest in the Yu Yu Hakusho Baby Doll line, is the hooded baby romper based on Koenma's clothes. Along with the romper, a set of five bibs with iconic quotes from Koenma will be available. Unfortunately, the bib set will be sold separately from the romper.

Image via Baby Doll's Twitter account ©Yoshihiro Togashi 1990年－1994年 ©ぴえろ／集英社

The Yu Yu Hakusho Baby Doll clothing line went on sale on December 4 and will be available until December 2025. It should be noted these are baby and kids clothing. The slated price for the sleeved blanket is 6,490 yen (about US$44.09), the embroidered socks 1,419 yen (about US$9.64), the name socks 1,089 yen (US$7.40), the baby romper for 6,490 yen (about US$44.09), and the bib set for 1,980 yen (about US$13.45). The Baby Doll website does not have any information regarding purchases from outside of Japan.

These look to be fun clothes to get for your children if you're a fan of Yu Yu Hakusho . So if you're in Japan between December 2023 and December 2025 you may want to stop at a Baby Doll store to pick one of the items up.

Sources: Baby Doll, Comic Natalie