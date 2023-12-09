Let Godzilla Stomp on Your Documents with the New, Personalized Godzilla Stamp

Choose your paper monster from 26 designs

Godzilla, the giant lizard monster, is known for rampaging through the city and stomping on cars, houses, sometimes even on humans, or whatever its feet land on. But how about, you let Godzilla stamp on your documents?

Hanko (Japanese for stamp or seal) company Okada Shokai announced on Tuesday its collaboration with the Godzilla franchise , and launched the Godzilla Hanko on their online store, which is available in the U.S. and Canada.

Image via FANCO's website

The Godzilla Hanko is available as a self-inking type stamp that allows consecutive stamping, or as a traditional wood hanko — the kind that the Japanese use to seal their documents — that has a separate ink pad.

Image via FANCO's website

Image via FANCO's website

You can choose from 26 Godzilla monster designs for your stamp.

Image via FANCO's website

You can even have your stamp personalized with your name! But do take note that names cannot be added to some monster designs due to the stamp's size constraints.

Image via FANCO's website

Even better, you can have your name on the stamp in Japanese kanji characters, or a personalized message, maybe? But keep in mind that evil has no space for these stamps, and some words are not allowed for personalized designs.

Image via FANCO's website

The self-inking hanko retails at US$30, and the wood hanko at US$50. Both stamps come in a packet with an original Godzilla design.

In other news, the Godzilla Minus One film just topped the daily box office in the U.S. and Canada, demonstrating Godzilla's enduring popularity with the North American market.

Sources: Press release, FANCO's website