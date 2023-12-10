Universal Studios Japan's Cool Japan Gets 1st Collab with My Hero Academia

Go Plus Ultra in the upcoming My Hero Academia and Universal Studio Japan collaboration event.

Image via My Hero Academia anime's Twitter account ©堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会 TM & ©Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

With the recent announcement of the return of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba XR ride to Universal Studio Japan (USJ), the theme park had one more surprise announcement. An event with the popular anime and manga series by Kōhei Horikoshi , My Hero Academia .

#ヒロアカ (heroaca) × #USJ Collaboration is coming!!

Collaboration decision between “ My Hero Academia ” and Universal Studios Japan ( USJ ) !!

The attraction starts on Wednesday, March 1, 2024!!!

In an announcement on December 4, USJ revealed they would be collaborating with My Hero Academia for an event at the park. The event is slated to run between Friday, March 1 to Wednesday, August 14, 2024. There are few details listed on the official site at the moment. However, USJ states, roughly translated, “Be captivated by the fierce battle between the heroes and villains that will appear before your eyes with the scale and quality unique to the park!”

While the dates are subject to change, this will certainly be a fun spring and summer break activity for any My Hero Academia fan.

Universal Cool Japan 2024 will also again host attractions for Detective Conan and Monster Hunter .

While this may be the first large-scale collaboration with My Hero Academia and USJ, it is not the first time Deku has appeared at the theme park. The Universal Jump Summer event in 2016 featured some trick street art for My Hero Academia .