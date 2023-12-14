Pokémon Sizzlipede Is Now a Comfy Chair

Do you love the idea of sitting with your Pokémon? Well now you'll have the chance to sit on one.

Do you love the idea of sitting with your Pokémon? Well now you'll have the chance to sit on one.

Image via Cullutane ©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

The amount of merchandise The Pokémon Company releases each year is unsurprising. And among all the toys, plush dolls, and all sorts of other items, some of the largest merchandise items they sell are the Pokémon plush chairs.

In an announcement on November 21 on Twitter, The Pokémon Company revealed a new Sizzlipede reclining floor chair made by the home décor company Cellutane.

Starting today, November 21st (Tuesday), “Sizzlipede Chair” will be available!

It has a reclining function for the head, back, and legs, so you can rest your whole body and relax.

Sit on the Sizzlipede Chair and relax!



According to the Cellutane website, the Sizzlipede reclining chair has 42 reclinable positions for the back, 14 for the headrest, and 11 for the footrest for a potential 6,468 reclinable combinations. The chair also has a total length of 181cm (about 5ft 11in) and width of 68cm (about 2ft 2in) when flat and a thickness of 120mm (about 5in). However, when used as a chair, the depth is 90cm (about 2ft 11in) and the height is 91cm (about 3ft). Moving it around your house will not be an issue as well, as the chair only comes in at 8.6kg (about 20lbs).

The Sizzlipede reclining floor chair went on sale on November 21 and is 14,990 yen (about US$101.87). Unfortunately, the chair is only available through the Cellutane website and shipping is limited to the Japan mainlands. So, buyers in Okinawa and other smaller islands and those outside Japan will have to be a little creative when ordering the product.

Cellutane also has an assortment of Pokémon plush chairs. These include Gengar, Rowlet, Slowpoke, Ditto, Snorlax, and three pokéball variants (standard, Great, and Premier). Each of the Pokémon plush chairs is 28,400 yen (about US$192.99), and the pokéball plush chairs are 10,901 yen (about US$74.08) each. The same buying and shipping limitations as the Sizzlipede reclining floor chair apply to these products as well.

For those who want a nice reclinable floor chair that's Pokémon themed, this is the product for you. However, you may have to get a little creative when purchasing it due to all the shipping and purchasing restrictions.