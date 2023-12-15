Interest
Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo x Precure Collide in Absurd Collab
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Two very iconic anime series of their time, Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo! and Pretty Cure, recently teamed up for a short collaboration. It's almost no wonder why, considering they were both mainstays of TV Asahi's weekend programming in 2004 and they are both celebrating their 20th anniversaries. Of course, where the Pretty Cure franchise has a lot going on for it with a new movie and stage play, Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo! is doing what it's done best: a parody crossover.
🫲 NEWS 🫱
"Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo" x "Precure" series collaboration 2nd ‼️
New Bobobo goods that pay homage to Dancing ☆ Star Precure The Stage are now available!
Click here for details 😎👇✨
https://www.cocollabo.net/pages/bo_bobo2023
At first glance the parody crossover between Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo! and Pretty Cure looks simple: Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo! is merely making a near one-to-one recreation of the Pretty Cure stage play promotional poster. And since the play, titled Dancing Star Pretty Cure, features a franchise first of an all-male cast, the Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo! parody also only uses prominent male characters from the series. The title font and design of the Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo! parody is also reminiscent of past Pretty Cure series, giving it that authentic feel.
However, the Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo! parody goes a bit deeper than just a poster. The poster was used to promote the limited time Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo! Hajike Stage Ke Damashi-ten in Akiba Fun Cube between October 17 to November 1. As in, there was a Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo! store specifically opened to parody the Dancing Star Pretty Cure merchandise stores at the Tokyo and Osaka showings. Granted, the Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo! store wasn't a full parody, as the items sold ranged from key chains, photos, towels, and a few other things. This is far different from what Dancing Star Pretty Cure has to offer, but it surprisingly captured the idea of what types of merchandise are sold at stage or movie theater shops in Japan.
What's even better is Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo! is no stranger to parody or crossovers. One of the first the series did was with the legendary manga and anime series Yu-Gi-Oh! It's a simple joke of Yu-Gi-Oh! main character Yugi Muto popping out of the Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo!'s main character's afro. And perhaps one of the best-known crossovers of Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo! was in 2004 when Weekly Shonen Jump released a special manga where Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo! author Yoshio Sawai recreated a chapter of Takeshi Obata's Death Note and vice-versa. It was an incredible feat since the former is far more absurdist in his art style than the latter.
\Thank you Yugi-san.../
Nendoroid Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo head parts can be attached to other Nendoroids
Let's recreate the legendary summoning with your own hands ‼️ https://bit.ly/3KghXaB
"Nendoroid Yami Yugi"
Resale reservations accepted until September 6th (Wednesday) 21:00 ▼ https://bit.ly/3q7b7NO
While the fun little Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo! and Pretty Cure crossover was limited to a poster and store, it's amazing to see Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo! still doing what it does best: absurd humor and parodies. And judging by the official Tweet, this may not be the last crossover we get between the two franchises, as it's only “part 2.” So, here's to hoping we get a part 3.
Source: Cocolabo via Otakomu