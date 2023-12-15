Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo x Precure Collide in Absurd Collab

Pretty Cure

" Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo " x " Precure " series collaboration 2nd ‼️

New Bobobo goods that pay homage to Dancing ☆ Star Precure The Stage are now available!

What happens when you mixwith one of the most absurd anime of the past 20 years? You get a! andcollaboration.Two very iconic anime series of their time,! and, recently teamed up for a short collaboration. It's almost no wonder why, considering they were both mainstays of's weekend programming in 2004 and they are both celebrating their 20th anniversaries. Of course, where thefranchise has a lot going on for it with a new movie and stage play,! is doing what it's done best: a parody crossover.At first glance the parody crossover between! andlooks simple:! is merely making a near one-to-one recreation of thestage play promotional poster. And since the play, titled, features a franchise first of an all-male cast, the! parody also only uses prominent male characters from the series. The title font and design of the! parody is also reminiscent of pastseries, giving it that authentic feel.However, the! parody goes a bit deeper than just a poster. The poster was used to promote the limited time! Hajike Stage Ke Damashi-ten in Akiba Fun Cube between October 17 to November 1. As in, there was a! store specifically opened to parody themerchandise stores at the Tokyo and Osaka showings. Granted, the! store wasn't a full parody, as the items sold ranged from key chains, photos, towels, and a few other things. This is far different from whathas to offer, but it surprisingly captured the idea of what types of merchandise are sold at stage or movie theater shops in Japan.What's even better is! is no stranger to parody or crossovers. One of the first the series did was with the legendary manga and anime seriesIt's a simple joke ofmain character Yugi Muto popping out of the!'s main character's afro. And perhaps one of the best-known crossovers of! was in 2004 whenreleased a special manga where! authorrecreated a chapter of'sand vice-versa. It was an incredible feat since the former is far more absurdist in his art style than the latter.While the fun little! andcrossover was limited to a poster and store, it's amazing to see! still doing what it does best: absurd humor and parodies. And judging by the official Tweet, this may not be the last crossover we get between the two franchises, as it's only “part 2.” So, here's to hoping we get a part 3.