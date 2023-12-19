×
Expand Your Domain with Jujutsu Kaisen Crocs

posted on by Anita Tai
Footwear inspired by Gojo, Yuji, and Sukuna's finger

Crocs and Crunchyroll are teaming up to bring the world of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga to your feet.

The new Crocs collection came out in November and features clogs based on Gojo and Yuji, with Yuji's shoes coming in kids sizes. For slipper fans, the collection has you covered too with a pair of classic slides that still have room for Jibbitz.

208874_001_alt140.png
Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

208807_410_alt110.png
Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

208875_001_alt110.png
Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

When it comes to the special accessories for this collaboration, they feature miniaturized versions of the characters as expected - but some of the Jibbitz are a bit more unique.

10012226_001_alt100.png
Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

10012220_001_alt110.png
Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

10012211_001_alt100.png
Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

Sukuna's finger on your feet might draw a few more stares than usual.

10012210_001_alt110.png
Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

This isn't the first time Crocs has set foot in the world of anime. In March this year, the company teased a crossover with Hatsune Miku, herself, but has yet to reveal too many details.

For now, anime fans can sate their desire for foot-related anime merchandise with the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration.

Source: Press release

