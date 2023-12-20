Shoko Nakagawa Becomes Kosaku Shima's Secretary

Kosaku Shima, the ever-popular character from the Kosaku Shima series, was named the Deputy Governor of Saga Prefecture. And his secretary is his biggest fan.

Image via Shoko Nakagawa's Twitter account ©弘兼憲史／講談社

In 1983 manga author Kenshi Hirokane began the Kosaku Shima series with Kakaricho Shima Kosaku ( Section Chief Kosaku Shima ). As the series progressed Shima climbed the cooperate ranks. The series, now in its 40th year of publication, finds the titular character reaching the position of Outside Director in Shagai Torishimariyaku Shima Kosuke. The character has a wide appeal in Japan, especially among the older readers of Kodansha 's weekly Morning . Now, to promote Saga Prefecture, the local government is teaming up with Kosaku Shima.

According to the Akita Sakigake Shinbun , the inauguration ceremony was held at Waseda University on November 14. What made the event though was the appearance of Kosaku Shima's biggest fan, Shoko Nakagawa . The multi-talent wasn't there as a masters of ceremony though, but rather to accept her duties as Kosaku Shima's one-day secretary.

Shima Kosaku is life! If you haven't read it, please definitely read it. In the end, the most interesting thing is Shima Kosaku. I'll make Hasshi read it as well.

When asked by the master of ceremonies about her enthusiasm in becoming Kosaku Shima's secretary, Shoko Nakagawa responded in how she would support him to the best of her abilities. Soon after accepting her position as a one-day secretary, she then asked her now boss if he would get upset with her. Obliging her request, the character in a stern but joking manner “fired” her. Surprised at her live “firing” she asked the character to keep her around for at least that day.

Becoming Kosaku Shima's secretary was covered a lot on Yahoo News! I'm extremely honored! I want to tell all my past selves! Shima Kosaku is the best!

Following the “firing” of Shoko Nakagawa , the ceremony continued with a guest appearance by the series creator Kenshi Hirokane . The talk show continued for roughly 10 minutes. Oricon posted the ceremony on YouTube .

The appointment as Kosaku Shima's one-day secretary appeared to be a dream for Shoko Nakagawa . And coming off her wedding and official change in name, this must have been another big event for her. Hopefully, she will be able to be rehired for the position, even it's only ceremonial.

Nakagawa (also known as "Shokotan") is best known as a singer after performing theme songs for such anime as Gurren Lagann , Star Blazers 2199 , Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Punch Line , and numerous Pokémon films. She has also guest-starred in numerous Pokémon installments and hosted the weekly children's variety show Pokémon no Uchi Atsumaru? (Meet Up at the Pokémon House?) from October 2015 to March 2022. She is celebrating her 20th anniversary as a performer this year.

Sources: Akita Sakigake Shinbun, Yahoo Japan News