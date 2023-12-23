Japan Red Cross Gives Medal to Comic Market for Long-Running Blood Drive

Comic Market receives prestigious award for service through Japan Red Cross blood drives

Since 1997, Comic Market ( Comiket ) has teamed up with the Japanese Red Cross Society to do blood drives at the biannual event. The commitment by the Comiket planning committee to these drives is wonderful to say the least as many event goers donate their blood for a good cause. The partnership between the organizations is now in its 26th year and still going strong. For Comiket 's dedication to this partnership, they earned the prestigious Japanese Red Cross Society Golden Order of Merit Medal on October 26.

Image via Comic Market's Twitter account © 2021 Japanese Red Cross Society All rights reserved.

The Comiket planning committee announced that they received the award through a Tweet on November 21. During the Reiwa 5 Tokyo Red Cross Convention at Meji Shrine, Comiket representative Kahoru Yasuda accepted the award from Japan Red Cross Honorary Vice-President, Her Imperial Highness Princess Hitachi.

"We have received the Golden Medal of Merit from the Japanese Red Cross Society for Comic Market's "longstanding service to blood donation.'' At the Reiwa 5 Tokyo Red Cross Convention held on October 26th, co-representative Kahoru Yasuda, one of the recipient representatives in Tokyo, was presented with a shield by Her Royal Highness Princess Hanako Hitachi, Honorary Vice-President of the Japanese Red Cross Society. Initially, we received an offer from the Tokyo Red Cross Blood Center to receive an award from the Comic Market Preparatory Committee as an organization, but our role was merely to provide blood donation locations and hold support events, so in reality, it is none other than the many participants who are donating blood. We would like to share the joy of receiving the award with all the participants who have cooperated with us so far, so we have asked for the award to be given to Comic Market. We will continue to cooperate with blood donation activities, so we would like to once again ask for the continued cooperation of many participants."

In a more detailed report by the committee, Comiket representatives Yasuda, Yoshiyuki Fudetani , and Kōichi Ichikawa wrote how they merely provide a space and hold support events for the blood drives, and that it is the many participants of Comiket who donate blood. They wished to share the joy of receiving the award with all the participants who have donated blood, and have asked for the award to be given to Comic Market. The committee members closed the report saying Comiket would continue its partnership with the Japanese Red Cross Society and hope event goers will continue to donate their blood.

If you are in Japan and planning to attend Comiket , consider donating some blood for a good cause.

Source: Comiket via Otakomu