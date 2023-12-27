Macross Franchise Gets 1st Ever Kabuki Collaboration

Performances run from January 20-February 18, 2024

In October 1982, the creators of Super Dimensional Fortress Macross likely had little idea their series would go on to spawn an entire franchise . With four TV series, multiple movies, video game appearances, and concerts, Macross has done many things. Yet, one thing the franchise has yet to do is delve into is traditional theater. However, that has come to an end. In a surprise announcement on the official Macross Twitter account, Macross Frontier and Macross Delta will get Kabuki performances at the Minamiza Theater in Kyoto from January 20 to February 18, 2024.

Image via twitter.com ©2007 BIGWEST/MACROSS F PROJECT・MBS ©2021 BIGWEST/MACROSS DELTA PROJECT ©SHOCHIKU

There is no better place to celebrate the merging of Macross and Kabuki than the oldest Kabuki theater in Japan: the Minamiza. The theater traces its roots to the early 1600s when the area surrounding the Kamo River developed into a theater town. Granted, the original building no longer stands, having been rebuilt several times over the years. However, the original location houses the current iteration of the theater. Despite predominantly being a kabuki theater, the Minamiza also puts on modern plays, rakugo story telling performances, among other stage performances. There is something for everyone to enjoy at the Minamiza Theatre, and for Macross fans the Macross Kabuki performance is one more reason to visit.

Although few details about the play have been revealed, the title is, Macross F and ∆ Together: The Kyoto Minamiza Kabuki Party ( Macross F and ∆ awasete Kyoto Minamiza Kabuki no Utage). Based on the title and key visuals, the play may have something to do with Macross Frontier characters Alto Saotome, Ranka Lee, and Sheryl Nome and Macross Delta characters Freya Wion, Mikumo Guynemer, Kaname Buccaneer, Reina Prowler, and Makina Nakajima as they appear in kabuki stage attire.

Along with the kabuki performance the Minamiza Theatre will host a mini-concert and talk show on January 13 and 14. There will be two performances per day beginning at 2 PM and 6 PM respectively and will feature Mikumo and Freya's vocalists JUNNA and Minori Suzuki on the 13th and Sheryl Nome's vocalist May'n on the 14th. The official site suggests there will be slight differences between performances, though. Unfortunately, tickets have sold out for both days.

As the first collaboration between the legendary franchise Macross and the traditional form of Japanese traditional theater, this looks to be a fun performance, especially considering Macross Frontier character Alto Saotome began the series as an onnagata (male actor who predominantly plays female roles) Kabuki prodigy.

Tickets are available through Pia Ticket for 2,500 yen (about US$17.63) and come with two random illustration cards. Sadly, the first round of ticket sales has sold out. However, more rounds are planned and will be announced on the events homepage and Twitter account. You can also call the Minamiza Theatre for inquiries about advance tickets at +81-075-561-1155. If you can get tickets to Macross F and ∆ Together: The Kyoto Minamiza Kabuki Party, deculture it up.

Sources: Shochiku Macross Kabuki (Link 2), Shochiku Minamiza Theatre, Macross Official, Macross Official Twitter, and Comic Natalie