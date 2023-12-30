Polygon Pictures Animates 4-Part Pokémon Short Series About Snorlax

Image via Project Kabigon's Twitter account ©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

One of Pokémon 's cutest creatures is the adorably large and rotund Snorlax. Known for the copious amounts of food they consume and all the sleeping they do, Snorlax is a favorite among some Pokémon fans. In recognition of Snorlax's popularity, The Pokémon Company created the Kabigon (the Japanese name of Snorlax) Project. The project aims to "Support the ‘Sleeping Pokémon’ Snorlax through various activities." One of those activities is a four-part short-form anime series on the project's official Twitter .

🌳 Episode 1 released 🌳

━━━━━━━━━━━

#カビゴンとカラカラ

━━━━━━━━━━━

Cubone looks at the full moon while remembering his mother.

Suddenly, he notices the depth of the forest is shining brightly...



The continuation of the story will be distributed every Friday at 18:00!



#プロジェクトカビゴン

Beginning on December 8, Project Kabigon began streaming the four-part series. The short series features a Cubone and Snorlax and their adventures together. For the first episode, Project Kabigon describes it as, "Cubone looks at the full moon while remembering his mother. Suddenly, he notices the depth of the forest is shining brightly." So, the series begins on a somber note. But as the series progresses, we see cute and playful adventures between the two Pokémon.

The series concluded on Friday, December 29. However, every episode is available on the Project Kabigon Twitter account (episode 1, episode 2, episode 3, episode 4).

The full compilation of the four videos can also be seen below:

The project also has other fun videos on its Twitter as well as its homepage and the Pokémon official YouTube channel. So, let's see all the cute adventures the original big boy goes on.